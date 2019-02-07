Dance the night away at adult prom

The "throwback prom" will be held Saturday, February 9 and benefits Cinderella’s Closet. (Source: Hope Inman)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 7, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:13 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Have the prom of your dreams - without reliving your awkward teenage years.

Once Upon a Prom is a fundraiser for Cinderella’s Closet, a Wilmington charity that provides free prom dresses to high school students in New Hanover County who cannot afford them.

The “Throwback Prom” is Saturday, Feb. 9 at Brooklyn Arts Center. Attendees are encouraged to dress in the prom attire from their favorite era.

Money raised will help purchase dresses and shoes to fill Cinderella’s Closet.

Tickets are available here.

