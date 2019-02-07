Dance the night away at adult prom

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Have the prom of your dreams - without reliving your awkward teenage years.
Once Upon a Prom is a fundraiser for Cinderella’s Closet, a Wilmington charity that provides free prom dresses to high school students in New Hanover County who cannot afford them.
The “Throwback Prom” is Saturday, Feb. 9 at Brooklyn Arts Center. Attendees are encouraged to dress in the prom attire from their favorite era.
Money raised will help purchase dresses and shoes to fill Cinderella’s Closet.
