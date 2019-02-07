Coastal Christian High School’s Olivia Edwards named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School’s Olivia Edwards is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior set a school record last Thursday with nine assists in a win over Harrells Christian. She also had 10 points and nearly posted her first double-double. The Centurions are 7-15 this season.
