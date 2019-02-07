Citing election fraud hearing, lack of information, NCSBE will not appoint new members to election boards in Bladen, Columbus County

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Two counties in Southeastern North Carolina will remain without a county board of elections for the immediate future.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Thursday to table appointing new members to the boards in Columbus County and Bladen County until further notice.
Columbus County, state board member Stella Anderson said, did not provide a list of nominees from both political parties. Meeting documents show three registered Democrats were nominated, but no list of Republicans was submitted.
For Bladen County, the delay comes in light of an upcoming hearing into alleged election fraud in that county and beyond.
The hearing for the election fraud investigation is scheduled to begin Feb. 18, and the board opted to delay appointing new members to the county’s election body until that hearing concludes.
WECT will update this story with the exact appointments as information becomes available.
Bladen
- Democrats
- Republicans
Columbus
- Democrats
Brunswick
- Democrats
- Republicans
New Hanover
- Democrats
- Republicans
Pender
- Democrats
- Republicans
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.