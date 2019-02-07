Burgaw man gets 18 years in prison on child porn charge

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A Burgaw man with a history of committing child sex crimes was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison for a child pornography offense.
According to a news release, Cheyne Martin Potrafka, 35, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on Nov. 1, 2018.
The charge arose from a state probation search. Following a 2013 conviction on two counts of indecent liberties with a child in Pender County, Potrafka began a probation term on Aug. 9, 2016.
Not long after, Potrafka's probation officer learned that during sex offender treatment Potrafka admitted to having sexually abused multiple children and that members of Potrafka's church had complained about him lingering near children.
On March 1, 2017, probation officers searched Potrafka's residence pursuant to terms of his probation agreement. His computer and hard drives were examined on site and more than 150 images and a video of child pornography were found.
A subsequent forensic examination found additional files had been deleted.
Potrafka admitted in an interview to possessing child porn and to sexually abusing 14 children in his life, describing in detail multiple incidents of past sexual abuse.
“Cases like this one are among the most important we handle as federal prosecutors," Judge Robert Higdon said in the news release. "This case alone revealed how pervasive this problem is and how offenders like this defendant often leave many victims in their wake, here, by the defendant’s own admission, 14 children plus those victimized in the videos and pictures he possessed.
"The Justice Department remains firmly committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens-our children, by aggressively investigating and prosecuting these cases wherever we find them.”
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative aimed at ensuring criminals exploiting children are prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources. Click here for more information.
