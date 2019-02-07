Surf City working to rebuild beach areas hit hardest by hurricane

“If we go into FEMA reimbursing, then FEMA would reimburse that $5 million (and) we could get another $5 million, etc., etc.," said Chris Gibson, president of TI Coastal. “But what we’re saying is, ‘Folks, if you’re in one of these areas, and you have the ability to invest and if you want to extend one of our green areas a little longer and pay for that yourself, we welcome you to do that. and to commit to the town to do that.’”