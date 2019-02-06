WPD receives expert training to combat human trafficking in Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - According to experts, our state ranks in the top 10 in the entire country for human trafficking, a form of modern day slavery.
“Human trafficking has become an epidemic in our country, and it’s growing in our area, especially down the Market Street corridor where there are inexpensive hotels," explained Linda Thompson, spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department. "We have seen a lot of it, even during the hurricane where so many where displaced.”
To continue to combat the crisis, officers with the department received training on Wednesday from Bill Woolf, a renowned human trafficking expert and former detective who now heads up a non-profit called Just Ask.
Woolf has dedicated his life’s work to combating human trafficking. As a law enforcement officer , he was able to assist in the rescue over 125 victims of human trafficking and connecting them with appropriate services to help them on the road to recovery.
Woolf held a forum Tuesday at CFCC to continue to educate the public about this growing issue, which will hopefully lead to prevention.
“Today, our officers are learning strategies, what to look for when they go around hotels, or spot young girls that maybe look displaced. Maybe they are also looking for people carrying large amounts of money, or people attracting a crowd,” said Thompson.
Sometimes it’s hard to know when or if someone is a victim of human trafficking, but there are some things to look out for:
- Signs of domestic abuse like bruising, scars, etc.
- Covering their face
- Becoming withdrawn
- Not going to class/work
- Associating with a different group of people or pulling away from friends
“We realize these operations lure young people, even middle age people, all walks of life. They are literally held in bondage. They are taken out of their surroundings, and brought to places they don’t know, and they become a prisoner of their own circumstance,” said Thompson.
About two dozen officers participated in the training that the WPD describes as invaluable
“Individuals trapped in this illegal activity need as much help as possible. Not only are we looking for things to identify victims or perpetrators, we are also finding about resources that our officers can use to get them the help they need,” Thompson said.
