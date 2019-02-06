WPD asking for help locating missing man

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
According to the WPD, Justin Daniel Griffin, 20, was last seen on Jan. 11 in the 2500 block of Troy Drive. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and camo sweatpants.
Griffin is 5′11 and weighs between 150-160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
