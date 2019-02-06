UNCW students among potential victims in social media sextortion case

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A social media extortion attempt for racy photographs may have included some victims from UNC Wilmington.
Kevin Kerney from Denton, NC was recently charged with several counts of extortion and cyberstalking, according to officials at UNC Greensboro and the High Point Police Department.
Kerney, 32, is accused of reaching out to females through Instagram about a modeling opportunity, identifying himself as a female named “Kayla” and asking for personal details and photographs. High Point Police say Kerney would also request a series of photographs, including topless and nude pictures from the victims. After obtaining those pictures, Kerney would then threaten to send the photographs to everyone the victim knows unless they gave him their Instagram login and password. Police say Kerney warned victims not to contact police because he wouldn’t be caught.
UNCG officials indicated other victims outside the Triad area may have been caught up in this extortion attempt. It appears that includes UNCW, as campus officials here confirm they are actively working in collaboration with UNCG to investigate potential victims in Wilmington.
