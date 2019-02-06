UNCW students among potential victims in social media sextortion case

Kerney, 32, is accused of reaching out to females through Instagram about a modeling opportunity, identifying himself as a female named “Kayla” and asking for personal details and photographs. High Point Police say Kerney would also request a series of photographs, including topless and nude pictures from the victims. After obtaining those pictures, Kerney would then threaten to send the photographs to everyone the victim knows unless they gave him their Instagram login and password. Police say Kerney warned victims not to contact police because he wouldn’t be caught.