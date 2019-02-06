Suspect charged in death of NC man found dead in a vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man has been charged in connection with the death of a North Carolina man found dead in a car.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 37-year-old Kevin Ronette Stanley is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstructing justice.
He remains in jail under no bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
On Dec. 22, 42-year-old Brian Nunn was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle located near James Bellamy Circle and Highway 111 in the Little River area.
Investigators allege that Stanley shot Nunn several times with a handgun.
