Surf City Town Council unanimously approves mega decks

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Surf City unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday allowing mega decks despite continued pushback from some residents.
The change takes effect immediately, but property owners must get the proper permits before any construction can begin.
Mega decks are oceanfront structures up to 500 square feet built in spots where houses can’t be built. Surf City mega decks will be limited to one level. They can be used for deck parties, which concerns some residents who are worried about loud music or the decks becoming an eyesore.
“Tonight, one after another after another approached the podium and spoke in opposition to the mega decks," said Surf City resident Marcus Norton. “We don’t need them.”
In a 3-1 vote in early January, town council approved a motion for mega decks. The town has two Coastal Area Management Act-approved mega decks.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.