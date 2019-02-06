Special use permit approved for controversial substance abuse recovery facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - At Tuesday night’s Wilmington City Council meeting, a special use permit for a 200-bed substance abuse recovery facility was approved, bringing some closure a long-running issue.
Called The Healing Place, the facility planned for Medical Center Drive was approved on the condition that a licensed security professional remain on site around the clock.
Residents who live near the proposed site expressed concern about being in close proximity to recovering addicts.
The Healing Place proposal was one of several items that have been on the council’s agenda for months. A vote on the recovery facility had been postponed five times in five months.
