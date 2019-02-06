Rouzer on SOTU address: ‘It helped to unite the country in a way we need’

WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) said Wednesday that he had an early look at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and said Trump “was going to hit a home run.”
“I thought he laid out a very comprehensive, very visionary plan for the future,” Rouzer said. “If we can all come to the table and work in good faith, I think the next two years could be very revolutionary.”
Here’s more on what Rouzer had to say about President Trump’s speech:
"I like the fact that he laid out what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past couple years in particular, which really if you think about it are quite exemplary -- not only the tax cuts and regulatory reform, but the VA reform, improving the care for our veterans. Opioid -- passing the number of bills we did to help with the opioid epidemic in the state and around the country. So a lot of great things have been accomplished including rebuilding the military. Reasserting our presence on the world stage, renegotiating trade deals that will now be better for the country, if congress will ratify them. Of course, we have a big battle with China and the President believes that he is going to be able to come away with a really great deal for this country sooner rather than later, in that regard.
“I told him I had a glimpse of his speech before hand. I told him he was going to hit a home run and then I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit on the way out, as well. I really, really liked the end of the speech. I thought it was very aspirational, I thought it was very presidential. And I just really, really had a good feeling after that speech, particularly the ending. I just thought it helped to unite the country in a way we need.
“What the president has done, he laid a really good offer on the table a few weeks back. He said if you come my way a little bit on border security, I’m willing to cut a deal with you on DACA and on other measures that have been long outstanding in the immigration reform debate. So, he’s come a long ways in terms of presenting options for the Democrats to come to the table, but so far, they’ve not been willing to.
“Keep in mind, he’s asking for 234 miles of barrier out of a 2,000-mile border. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, and it’s at the request of the border patrol. It’s what they want, it’s what they told him they need.
“One of the big projects would be infrastructure reform. That’s a very bi-partisan issue. I serve on the transportation and infrastructure committee. Have great relationships on the other side of the isle. and I know there are a number of democrats that want to move forward on that . A lot of republicans want to move forward on that. It’s a big ticket agenda item that the president mentioned in his speech last night. And it’s incredibly important for the future of the country, and our economic growth and vitality and competitiveness worldwide to have a world-class infrastructure.”
