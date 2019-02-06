Rouzer on SOTU address: ‘It helped to unite the country in a way we need’

"I like the fact that he laid out what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past couple years in particular, which really if you think about it are quite exemplary -- not only the tax cuts and regulatory reform, but the VA reform, improving the care for our veterans. Opioid -- passing the number of bills we did to help with the opioid epidemic in the state and around the country. So a lot of great things have been accomplished including rebuilding the military. Reasserting our presence on the world stage, renegotiating trade deals that will now be better for the country, if congress will ratify them. Of course, we have a big battle with China and the President believes that he is going to be able to come away with a really great deal for this country sooner rather than later, in that regard.