Pender County Courthouse employees ‘stressed out’ by less than ideal working conditions

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - Pender County Courthouse employees have to work in less than ideal conditions after Hurricane Florence damaged the building, and it’s causing courtroom delays for staff as well as those with court dates.
Staff have been working in the judicial annex and at four other public buildings throughout Burgaw to keep the court functioning.
Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks going into the judicial annex Wednesday morning waiting for traffic court. Five courts were held at one time Wednesday in the annex, which is built to hold up to three court hearings.
Courthouse clerks have to work in small offices with fold-out tables serving as desks. One office phone is shared among 15 clerks and boxes of files sit in rooms anywhere they can find space.
Superior Court Clerk Elizabeth Craver admits the cramped quarters can make for some tough days at the office, but she hopes to see light at the end of the tunnel soon.
“Honestly, it has really brought the morale down in this office," Craver said. "I have clerks that have come in here crying because they are completely stressed out. We have no room to work. There are files everywhere and we are doing the best we can.”
County Commissioner George Brown says the county is waiting to see estimates before moving forward with repairs.
