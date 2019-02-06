Injuries reported in multi-vehicle accident involving ambulance

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two people were injured after a New Hanover County Regional Medical Center ambulance was involved in an accident with multiple vehicles in Brunswick County on Wednesday.
According to Trooper Joe Moore, two people were injured when the ambulance was sideswiped and a service parts car flipped over. The ages of the victims and the extent of their injuries are not currently known at this time.
Eastbound lanes at Maco Rd. and Highway 74/76 are back open.
WECT is working to find out what caused the accident.
