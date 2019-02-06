NHC School Board member asks to be taken off committees with fellow board member

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - They have been working together for less than two months, but some New Hanover County School Board members are saying they can’t work together.
School board member Bill Rivenbark asked the chairman of the board, Lisa Estep, to be taken off any committees he’s on with fellow board member Judy Justice, a request Estep said she’ll honor. He said his frustration stems from an email obtained by WECT sent from Justice to her fellow Democratic board members on Jan. 21 saying they need to work as a team against the Republicans on the board.
In the email, Justice claimed board members Lisa Estep, David Wortman and former member Bruce Shell worked together to get Rivenbark on the board. She said they got him a job at an ABC store because Justice said his job as a dishwasher didn’t look as good to run for office.
Justice also said Estep, Wortman and Shell donated money to help Rivenbark run, a claim they deny. Justice called the Republicans on the board “conniving and deceptive."
Justice said she got this information from board member Jeannette Nichols, who denied this at Tuesday’s board meeting. Rivenbark said he’s embarrassed and denied Justice’s claims. Justice claimed she wanted what she called the truth exposed because she called it politics as usual.
”I was talking about working together as Democrats because we have lots of transparency and equity representing all of the people," Justice said. "That’s what I was referring to. If we could work with people that are Republicans that have the same kinds of interests for the kids in mind, then party would mean nothing, but unfortunately in this county, it has meant a lot.”
Justice writes to fellow Democrats Stefanie Adams and Nelson Beaulieu, “If we cannot operate as a Democratic team, I suggest you figure that out now because we are being watched and heard by the public and many … let’s do this together because divided we will fail.”
Beaulieu then forwarded the email to Wortman, who sent it to Estep.
Justice also said in the email she has met with several “African American leaders in the district”. She said those leaders believe developers and relators want to get rid of low-performing, historically African American neighborhood schools to make the area more marketable to investors and buyers.
“Last year they finally got Virgo out of the mix … historically dumped on African Americans feel like they’re experiencing de ja vu. Now the same is happening with Williston Middle,” the email reads.
Justice claimed in the email Wortman, who is a real estate attorney, “sees dollar signs not students when he made his proposal” about closing Williston Middle to change it into a specialty school. Wortman denied this claim. Justice said she is simply speaking the truth.
“If it’s something that will help all of the kids in our community, then I have no problem with that [working together with board members]. If they [Republican board members] feel shocked, it’s because I’m speaking out for people who don’t have a voice. That’s why they elected me," Justice said.
Wortman confronted Justice about the email at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
“It really, from a public perspective, hurts our entire board. I’m shocked, disturbed and disgusted by your continued actions, to be honest with you,” Wortman said to Justice.
“They are extremely unbecoming of a board member and I hope you realize that because you’re not doing any service to our kids by doing this,” he continued.
Justice, at the meeting, told the board she had “no idea what email they were talking about.” She clarified to WECT later that she had forgotten she sent the email.
“I don’t want to have any more attacks from you about my family or my friends I’m sick of it. I don’t want to serve on any boards with you. I don’t want to talk to you. Don’t even talk to me anymore. I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life as what you’ve done to me,” Rivenbark told Justice at the meeting.
Wednesday he told WECT he “didn’t want to muddy up the water any more than it already is.” Beaulieu and Adams said they want to work together as a team with the board to help students and schools.
“The last thing we want is to make our own mini Raleigh or Washington D.C.,” Beaulieu said, going on to say politics shouldn’t matter on the board.
According to Estep, she was “deeply disappointed” in the language Justice used in the email. She said “it’s a distraction, but I’m hopeful we can move on from this."
