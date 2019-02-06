Maye helps No. 8 Tar Heels roll past rival Wolfpack

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Luke Maye scored a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 8 North Carolina beat North Carolina State 113-96 on Tuesday night.
Freshman Coby White added 21 points for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season set with their nearby rival for the 12th time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.
UNC was in control all night, shooting 56 percent while dominating the glass and repeatedly getting to the line. The Tar Heels led 56-40 by halftime and pushed that margin to 27 points in the opening minutes of the second half.
Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), who were coming off a woeful 24-point showing in Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech. N.C. State warmed back up to shoot 50 percent but was unable to keep up once the Tar Heels got rolling.
