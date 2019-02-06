Lowe’s to hire more than 300 employees in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 300 associates in Wilmington during its second annual National Hiring Day in preparation for the home improvement store’s busiest season.
Candidates can visit any Lowe’s store Wednesday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to apply for available positions. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and some may receive on-the-spot offers.
Seasonal positions typically support stores between February and September. They include roles like cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders.
Available part-time and full-time positions include department supervisors, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.
The company’s overall goal is to add more than 50,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country.
