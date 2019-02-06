Leland police looking for suspects in credit card thefts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Leland police are asking for help in identifying two suspects they say used credit cards stolen from cars to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards at Dollar General.
According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the two men are believed to have stolen the credit cards from vehicles n the Brunswick Forest subdivision on Jan. 27. That same day, they allegedly used those cards to purchase $500 in gift cards from the Dollar General on Village Road in Leland.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Kazee at 910-371-0274.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.