Kerr Avenue construction expected to wrap up this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The road work happening on Kerr Avenue in Wilmington is wrapping up in the near future.
According to NCDOT, they hope to have completed the project by late summer of this year. NCDOT also says they hope the public will see the Market St. portion of the project mostly complete by late March. This work is weather permitting.
In 2015, NCDOT awarded a $22 million contract to bring safety improvements to a section of Kerr Ave. The work includes widening the road, adding traffic signals at several intersections, and adding paths to the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail. The construction began in early 2016 and was originally scheduled to wrap up in September 2018.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.