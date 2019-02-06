WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features one of the Old Testament’s favorite characters.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will have the audience clapping and singing along.
Thalian Association Community Theatre will open the third show of its 2018-19 Season on Friday, Feb. 8.
The cast features forty Wilmington community members as well as a children’s choir.
Mike Thompson directs the show with the dance numbers choreographed by Samantha Ray Mifsud will choreograph.
The show marks Thalian Association Community Theatre Executive Director Susan Habas' main stage debut as a performer.
The story is told through song with the help of a main character, The Narrator, played by Wilmington newcomer Georgie Simon.
The musical follows preferred son Joseph who, while imprisoned, discovered his ability to interpret dreams.
Songs include “Those Canaan Days,” "One More Angel in Heaven,” “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door”.
