Hoggard High School hosts signing event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hoggard High School’s Anthony Schiavone signed his letter of intent Wednes day to play football at Campbell University.
Schiavone, a wide receiver, closed out his prep career with 73 catches for 1,216 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed the for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
“It takes a lot of hard work,” Schiavone said about the process of signing with a college. “Practicing every day but the recruiting process is easier with good coaches.”
Schiavone hopes to work his way onto the field as a freshman for a Camels program that finished 6-5 last season.
