GRAPHIC: Man offered to help abused teen girl if she recorded father raping her, police say

MADISON, WI (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin man is is accused of directing a girl to make a video as she was being sexually assaulted by a relative, according to an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court
Bryan Rogers was charged with sexual exploitation of a child after the 14-year-old from Tennessee was discovered in his Wisconsin home, officials said.
The affidavit alleges Rogers coerced the teen to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and such visual depiction was transported in interstate commerce from Tennessee to Wisconsin.”
The girl, who is not being identified, went missing from her home in Madisonville, TN, on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 31, FBI Special Agents went to Rogers' home. Rogers told them that he had been in contact with the girl through the online game Roblox. He claimed she was not at his home.
Officers searched the home and found the teen in the basement. She was hiding in a closet.
Rogers said the victim told him that she was being sexually assaulted by her father. Rogers then directed the girl to get video of the assault.
Through a search warrant, investigators found chats between Rogers and the victim starting on Dec. 24.
"And I know you don't want to do it but I don't exactly want to see your dad rape you either. But we need clear video evidence," Rogers tells the victim in a chat.
The victim told him she couldn’t promise she would be able to get the evidence.
Rogers replies, "Then I can't promise I can get you away from that I hate to say it but I can't risk getting in trouble for you. If you can get that video I can get you out of there but without it you will just wind up back with your dad and I'll be in trouble."
Rogers told investigators that the victim sent him a video but it was "blurry" and he chose not to send it to law enforcement because he didn't think it would hold up in court.
Rogers admitted to driving to Tennessee to pick up the victim and bring her back to Wisconsin. He avoided tollways and gas stations with surveillance. He smashed the victim's phone so there would be no trace, according to the complaint.
Rogers made his initial appearance in federal court Jan. 31. He has another hearing scheduled Thursday.
Law enforcement in Tennessee arrested the girl’s adoptive father on rape charges. Bond was set at $2 million, WVLT reported.
Copyright 2019 WBAY. Gray Television Group, Inc. contributed to the report. All rights reserved.