Governor to speak at economic series luncheon in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper will be the featured speaker at the Wilmington Downtown Economic Series Luncheon in March.
The luncheon is scheduled for March 26 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center at 515 Nutt Street. Tickets are $50 per person or $475 for a reserved table of 10.
The luncheon, coordinated by Wilmington Downtown Inc., attracts between 350 and 500 of the community's top leaders, according to the WDI website.
Click here for tickets or for more information.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.