Foster grandparents program helps build relationships throughout the community

Right now, there are 28 volunteers, but the program is looking to add at least four-to-six more; men or women. It gives the senior volunteers a chance to give back and get out into the community, but they’re also getting financial support as they help support local children. The seniors are paired with a school and classroom that best fits their needs and then they are paired with three-to-five children in that classroom. The volunteers do anything from writing lessons, help with math, and going to lunch.