First Alert Forecast: warmth, possibly record warmth, to stay for a few days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features more temperature trips to the spring-like 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Average early February highs are upper 50s and, eventually, this weekend, a cold frontal passage will return our readings to or close to that range. Catch your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please keep this temperature perspective in mind:
- The forecast for Wednesday is 74. The long-standing record of 81, set in 1927, will likely be out of reach and live for at least another year.
- The established record highs for Thursday, February 7 and Friday, February 8 of 75 and 77, respectively, will be challenged or broken.
- Classic winter cold is unlikely through the period, except perhaps for Saturday night when frosty lower and middle 30s make a brief visit.
- If you are at the beach, late week readings will be slightly cooler than on the mainland. Catch your honed numbers on your WECT Weather App!
