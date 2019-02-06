Donut shop takes part in the #AdamLevineChallenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Each year the world watches the Super Bowl halftime show, waiting for a moment that will make the performance memorable and be the talk of the office for the next week.
Well, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 didn’t disappoint in that regard - his tattoos have drummed up water cooler conversations across the country. In fact - they’re so talked about they’re taking the social media world by storm.
There are those who are having to wipe the drool as Levine displays his chiseled abs, and then there are those who are trying to compete with his tattoos in the #AdamLevineChallenge.
People across the world are grabbing the closest Sharpie to represent their home state on their abs and posting it online next to a screen grab of Levine.
Wake N Bake Donuts in Wilmington joined in on the fun, taking it in a little different direction by creating a belly donut!
The donut shop is known for its edgy treats and keeping up with pop culture trends.
