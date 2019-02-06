Cooking Channel is coming to Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hot, fast, cheap and easy - Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn is getting its shot at stardom. The iconic salsa bar will soon be featured on the Cooking Channel, though it’s a mystery which show specifically is showing interest.
According Flaming Amy's, crews will be at the restaurant Feb. 26 for filming. Apparently, they are looking to see what goes into making the Wilmington business stand out so much.
The restaurant will remain open and crews will interact with customers during the filming. They are excited for everyone to see what goes on behind the scenes at the burrito barn.
Amy and Jay Muxworthy started the Flaming Amy’s family in 2000. They expanded the brand in 2008 to include Flaming Amy’s Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.