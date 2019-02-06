City council approves boarding kennel for vet’s office, short term whole-house rentals

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After four hours of debate and decision on a controversial substance abuse recovery facility, the Wilmington City Council also approved two other contentious measures at its regular meeting.
Council voted to approve the rezoning request for Needham Animal Hospital so the facility can add kennel and short term lodging services.
“The proposal will be an expansion of services for the existing veterinarian clinic and will add to the mix of uses," according to the rationale for approval.
At a previous meeting, neighbors in the adjacent Samsara Estates neighborhood expressed concern about dog barking noises getting worse.
Later, city council approved the second reading of the ordinance regarding short term, whole-house rentals. That decision took less than a minute, passing 4-3 with no city manager presentation or questions.
