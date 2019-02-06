Bladen Co. deputies arrest eight, search for seven more during drug roundup

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Eight people were arrested and seven more are wanted for allegedly selling drugs in Bladen County.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, warrants were served and suspects were arrested and processed at the Bladen County Jail on Monday.
Those arrested were:
James Oscar Hicks, 27, Lumberton
Hicks was jailed under a $6 million bond on 15 heroin related charges.
Angela Deaver Eason, 43, Lumberton
Eason was jailed under a $1,025,000 million bond on four heroin related charges and one count each of resist/delay/obstruct, larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Dennis Allen Sells, 40, Elizabethown
Sells was jailed under a $100,000 bond on four counts of possessing/manufacturing/selling/delivering
Five others were arrested on lesser drug charges and held on bonds ranging from $10,000-$25,000.
Suspects wanted by Bladen law enforcement on various drug charges are:
- Bronson Mark Brisson, 20, Elizabethtown
- Austin Lee Butler, 25, Tar Heel
- Stormie Kimberly Gregg, 30, Elizabethtown
- Matthew Johnson, 28, Bladenboro
- Christopher Johnson, 26, Bladenboro
- David A. Jackson, 33, Bladenboro
- Dominique Chantea Cratch, 33, Bladenboro
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should call 910-874-0656.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.