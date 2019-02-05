Wilmington City Council considering several long-running, contentious issues Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington City Council will take up several items of business on Tuesday that have been on the agenda for months.
A proposed 200-bed group home on Medical Center Drive, a veterinary office looking to add a kennel and short term lodging will once again appear before council members at the first meeting of February.
New short term lodging regulations allowing for whole-house rentals in residential areas passed 4-3 upon first reading, but needs to be read a second time. For many items, the council will waive the second reading, but not in this case.
At the agenda briefing Monday, council members asked staff about proposed enforcement costs that would accompany the new regulations, and staff said those are forthcoming. New regulations would go into effect March 1.
The proposed group home and the kennel were both carried over again to allow the developers of each project to further clarify the plans. Each, like the short term lodging issue, drew large crowds to January council meetings, one of which lasted nearly seven hours.
The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers of Thalian hall.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.