Verizon Wireless customers experiencing issues calling 911 in several areas, including Bladen and Columbus counties

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, NC (WECT) - Verizon Wireless announced Tuesday morning that some of its customers are experiencing issues dialing 911 in several areas in eastern North Carolina.
Bladen and Columbus counties are among those affected.
Verizon customers in Bladen County who can’t reached 911 can call 910-862-8141 or 910-862-8142.
Verizon customers in Columbus County who can’t reached 911 can call 910-640-1428.
According to Verizon, the following the following “public-safety answering points” are affected:
- Bladen County Central Communications
- Columbus County Central Communications
- Harnett County Sheriffs Communications
- Hoke County Emergency Communications
- Moore County Public Safety
- Jacksonville Fire-Police
- Onslow County E9-1-1 Communications
- Camp LeJeune 9-1-1 Center
- Sampson County 9-1-1 Center
- Holly Springs Police Department
- Duplin County Communications
- Fayetteville City Communications
- Integrated Incident Management Center-Ft Bragg
- Cumberland County Emergency Services
- Sanford Police-Fire-EMS Communications
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.