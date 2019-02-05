Urban Tree Canopy Project sets sights on improving storm runoff

There are areas of town that flood more often than others due to development but also low lying areas as well. That’s is one of the reasons that Wilmington was chosen for this because it lies in a coastal zone that is susceptible to flooding. in the low lying area of the city, the city is trying to force the stormwater to go where it may not naturally go so it can get overwhelming for the systems that are already in place. Once the water gets into the ponds and pipes, already in place, they have to treat that water which will eventually flow into a natural body of water. So the ultimate goal of this is to reduce the amount of water uptake in these systems.