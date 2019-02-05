30 taken into custody by ICE during raid of NC manufacturing company

SANFORD, NC (WNCN) - A total of 30 people were taken into custody by ICE agents at a Lee County manufacturing company, Sheriff Tracey Carter confirmed Tuesday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement performed the raid as part of an ongoing investigation into identity theft and fraud.
"It is unclear at this time if the local business was at fault," Carter said in a statement.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted with the operation.
"It is not known at this time how long these individuals will be detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Carter said.
The sheriff said Lee County residents should know this was not a random operation by ICE.
