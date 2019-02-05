Sunset Beach mayor resigns

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - Sunset Beach mayor Greg Weiss announced he is resigning during Monday night’s town council meeting.
Weiss made the announcement at the end of the regularly scheduled meeting, indicating it will be effective at close of business Tuesday.
Weiss was sworn in only months ago as mayor on Oct. 1, 2018.
“Sometimes in working together, honest people see things differently,” Mayor Weiss said during his closing remarks. “And sometimes one or more of those people may feel that a process has worked in a way that makes them so uncomfortable that they feel a need to take action. So I’m taking this opportunity to announce that I am resigning as mayor effective tomorrow afternoon at 5 o’clock.”
Mayor Weiss said he would work to fulfill a couple citizen requests for assistance before leaving office.
“I thank the council and I thank the community for the opportunity to serve as mayor,” Weiss said. "I hope I have made some contribution and I’m sorry I couldn’t have done more.”
Weiss replaced Robert Forrester, who stepped down in March 2018 after the town council’s decision to fire town administrator Susan Parker.
