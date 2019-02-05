School board ‘shifting away’ from idea of changing Williston to performing arts school, says vocational school is possibility

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board is “shifting away” from the idea of changing Williston Middle School into a performing arts high school, according to vice chairman David Wortman. Instead, the school board is considering different ideas like a vocational school, he said.
“We are shifting away from this misnomer of a fine arts school,” he said. “The entire intention [of the proposal] was to start a discussion.”
Wortman said he will make the announcement about the update at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. He said they are listening to the community’s input to do something different. This comes exactly one week after some board members, including Wortman, met with members of the Williston community to talk about the proposed idea.
The majority of those who packed into the Williston Middle School library that night said they were against the proposed school.
Teachers, alumni and community members brought up concerns over race playing a role in the proposal. One by one they told the four school board members in attendance they felt like their community and their students are being forgotten. Many also mentioned if the proposal went through, they wanted to see a school where the students would graduate with a job.
A 15-person committee was formed to start a discussion about the proposed school. It is composed of board members, Williston teachers, alumni and community members. Wortman said that committee will talk about other ideas for the school, including possibly making it a vocational school with possible arts components.
“It’s a multi-faceted idea,” Wortman said.
Wortman said they board wants to create a school that can best help the Williston community.
