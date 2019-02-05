Pender Co. Courthouse still in disrepair; conditions causing problems for employees, residents

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County officials said Monday there is no timeline for getting the Pender County Courthouse repaired, prolonging a less than ideal situation for residents and courthouse employees.
“The working conditions right now, we have our spirits down," said Elizabeth Craver, the clerk of Superior Court in Pender County. "We are a staff of 15 including myself, and we are working out of three small offices and actually two closets. We’re working out of this annex building and we do not have any other buildings here in Pender County that would be large enough to house a courthouse.”
The east side wall of the courthouse was damaged by wind-driven rain during Hurricane Florence. The water is now sitting between the paint and plaster, causing mold and other issues.
“It’s lead and asbestos in those walls over there so it’s going to take an abatement specialist to come in and figure out what they have to do to do the remediation on the courthouse,” Craver said.
Chad McEwen, assistant county manager, said the process requires input from multiple entities.
“We are working with several consultants to determine a protocol on how to address the moisture issues in the building related to the hurricane," McEwen said. "We had a conference call earlier with the consultants as well as an insurance company. The state Historic Preservation Office wants to come look at the building and look at the protocol we’re looking for the board to consider before they’ll provide concurrence. We’ll need their concurrence in order to get reimbursement from FEMA for what the insurance company does not cover.”
In the meantime, temporary courthouses have been set up throughout Burgaw, creating inconvenience and confusion for residents.
“They don’t know what courtroom they’re going to," Craver said. "They could be coming here, they could be going down the street and they have to actually physically come in to find out where court’s going to be for that day.
"It’s frustrating not only for us but for the public that’s having to come in here.”
Craver said County Manager Randell Woodruff and the board of commissioners are working to provide clerks with better working conditions, but there are no options for a better temporary court.
