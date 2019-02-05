Ohio lawmakers push to end sales taxes on diapers, tampons

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two sales tax exemption bills will be introduced on the Ohio House floor Tuesday, one focusing on diapers and another focusing on products like pads and tampons.
“A newborn can go through 10-12 diapers a day, when they get older 6-8. It's a lot,” said Megan Fischer, a mother of two and CEO of Sweet Cheeks Inc.
Sweet Cheeks Inc. is a Cincinnati based organization that collects diapers for people in need across the region.
“When you’re pinching pennies and trying to figure out if you have lunch money for your kid or enough money for your bills – those tax dollars add up,” said State Rep. Brigid Kelly (D) of District 31.
Similar bills have been introduced before and failed. Kelly says this time is different.
“This is the first time both bills have had bi-partisan joint sponsors. We have 37 co-sponsors on our fem care bill so we think it shows it’s a wide-ranging issue,” said Kelly who is introducing the bills alongside Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani.
Fischer says in Greater Cincinnati 1 in 3 families can’t afford clean diapers and 1 in 4 women can’t afford period supplies.
“Basically everything that keeps you a clean, decent human being isn’t covered by government assistance - those basic necessities. It absolutely is hitting home here with our poverty rates,” said Fischer.
