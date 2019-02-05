NHC board of commissioners chairman delivers state of the county address

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Being a beacon for growth in southeastern North Carolina is a goal for New Hanover County, and according to NHC Board of Commissioners Chairman Jonathan Barfield Jr., the county is succeeding.
Barfield delivered the state of the county address on Monday night and called New Hanover "the economic engine" and leader if the region.
"We are the economic hub of southeastern North Carolina," Barfield said. "People look to our county for leadership. I am so proud of my board, New Hanover County Commissioners, and I’m so proud of our county staff and the fact that we are doing so many great things here to be a beacon.”
Barfield noted that he looks forward to what’s in store for the county in 2019, including a new library in Pineville, a new fire station in Ogden and the development of Project Grace.
The chairman also promised there would not be a tax increase for county residents.
“We are one board committed to you,” Barfield said to those in attendance. "I look forward to a year ahead as we work together, as we collaborate together, as we deliberate together, as we accomplish great things on behalf of New Hanover County, a community that we all love.”
