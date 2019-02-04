New Virginia bill would force those who kill law enforcement to be killed or spend life in prison

RICHMOND, VA (WDBJ) -A bill introduced by Virginia lawmakers would set a mandatory minimum sentence for anyone convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.
SB1501 would make it impossible to reduce or amend a charge of capital murder for a person charged with the crime. Those convicted could spend life in prison or face the death penalty.
The bill is moving closer to becoming law following a 35-5 vote on Monday.
To read the entire bill or find how the Commonwealth describes a “law enforcement officer,” click here.
