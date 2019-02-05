New Hanover Co. man gets six years in prison for gun, drug convictions

NEW BERN, NC (WECT) - A New Hanover County man was sentenced to at least six years in prison Tuesday for gun and drug convictions.
According to a news release, Ronnell Melvin, 32, pleaded guilty in October to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.
On Dec. 29, 2017, Wilmington police officers responded to a shots fired call on Campbell Street and when they arrived, officers found Melvin with a handgun. Melvin appeared to be impaired and had the gun in his hand.
After officers told Melvin to drop the gun, he complied. A search of Melvin resulted in officers finding crack and heroin, two cell phones and $229.
Melvin has a prior felony conviction for attempting to transport heroin.
