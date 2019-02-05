The Little Black Dress is not just a fashion statement

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Their outfits make a statement.
Members of the Junior League of Wilmington are wearing the same outfit every day this week.
The Little Black Dress Initiative highlights the issue of poverty in our community.
This week, members of the group will raise awareness of the challenges that face the nearly 40,000 people living in poverty and the approximately 16,000 people who are food insecure in New Hanover County.
Participants will wear the same dress all week, along with a pin that states “Ask Me About My Dress.”
“The Junior League of Wilmington has chosen to approach our current community focus of eliminating barriers to education by combating childhood hunger and providing programming and other support to New Hanover County Schools,” said the group’s Executive Vice President, Teresa Blake. "We are able to raise awareness of the issues contributing to educational obstacles during the week-long LBDI campaign by highlighting the stark numbers and statistics within our community.”
The organization is also accepting donations, which will go to the JLW Annual Fund to support its partnerships with community organizations and to provide member volunteers with training, leadership and personal development opportunities.
This year the Junior League of Wilmington will also be hosting a Little Black Dress Party Fundraiser on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ironclad Brewery to cap off the week-long Initiative.
Tickets are available and can be purchased for $35 at http://www.jlwnc.org/estore.
The ladies are also posting about the campaign using #jlwncdoeslbdi.
