Women are wearing LBDs this week to highlight an issue in our community

The Little Black Dress is not just a fashion statement
The Junior League's Paige Brown wears a LBD, part of an initiative that has women wearing the same dress all week. (Source: Junior League of Wilmington)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:08 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Their outfits make a statement.

Members of the Junior League of Wilmington are wearing the same outfit every day this week.

The Little Black Dress Initiative highlights the issue of poverty in our community.

This week, members of the group will raise awareness of the challenges that face the nearly 40,000 people living in poverty and the approximately 16,000 people who are food insecure in New Hanover County.

Participants will wear the same dress all week, along with a pin that states “Ask Me About My Dress.”

Today is day☝️of #jlwncdoeslbdi ▪️ ✨ I am honored to be a part of @juniorleagueilm raising awareness about our community’s needs! ▪️ This week we will be wearing the same little black dress every day to demonstrate the hardship of poverty on so many of our citizens. ▪️ Did you know that approximately 40,000 citizens in New Hanover County live in poverty? ▪️ Not having access to basic needs increases stress in the home and can have adverse effects on a child’s cognitive development. This stress, compounded over time, can manifest into chronic health conditions. ▪️ So if you see me this week, please #askmeaboutmydress - and then join me at our cocktail party Friday at @ironcladbrewery!! ▪️ If you’re not local you can still help out with a contribution to our crowdrise fundraising page. **🎟links available in bio💲**

“The Junior League of Wilmington has chosen to approach our current community focus of eliminating barriers to education by combating childhood hunger and providing programming and other support to New Hanover County Schools,” said the group’s Executive Vice President, Teresa Blake. "We are able to raise awareness of the issues contributing to educational obstacles during the week-long LBDI campaign by highlighting the stark numbers and statistics within our community.”

The organization is also accepting donations, which will go to the JLW Annual Fund to support its partnerships with community organizations and to provide member volunteers with training, leadership and personal development opportunities.

This year the Junior League of Wilmington will also be hosting a Little Black Dress Party Fundraiser on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ironclad Brewery to cap off the week-long Initiative.

Tickets are available and can be purchased for $35 at http://www.jlwnc.org/estore.

The ladies are also posting about the campaign using #jlwncdoeslbdi.

Friends, while I know I am not a frequent poster to social media, I am extremely excited for an opportunity this week to raise awareness of the challenges that face the nearly 40,000 people in New Hanover County living in poverty. The Junior League of Wilmington will be raising awareness through the Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) February 4-8. Those living in poverty are unable to acquire food, shelter, and other basic necessities. During the LBDI, myself and members of the Junior League of Wilmington will each wear one black dress (or some other black outfit that fits the participants lifestyle) for five days to demonstrate the effects poverty has on many Wilmington citizens. The Junior League of Wilmington’s goals for the LBDI include: 🖤To increase awareness of the challenges facing those living in our community with limited financial resources and the inability to meet basic needs 🖤To understand the extended impact limited access to resources has on individuals and their families 🖤To fundraise to support JLW’s mission-focused programs and projects. 🖤To share with the community, through example, JLW’s mission to empower women to enrich and improve our community through their leadership as trained volunteers. Funds raised through the LBDI will allow the JLW to improve its community through its partnerships with community organizations and to provide member volunteers with leadership, training, and development opportunities. Want to know more about JLW? Please ask me! Want to help? Link in profile! #jlwncdoeslbdi #jlwnc #askmeaboutmyleague #makepovertyunfashionable

#askmeaboutmydress #jlwnc #jlwncdoeslbdi #lbdi

Good morning! It’s day 2! Why do I wear my dress? This year, more than ever, I’m aware of how much what we have impacts what we can do. This year, more than ever, JLW and Wilmington mean so much to me. It’s been nearly 5 months since hurricane Florence and we still aren’t back in our house. Most of my stuff is still in storage. But I’ve been able to do my job, volunteer with the league, travel, etc. - all largely because of the support I’ve gotten from our community (and my JLW family). I’m so lucky to have family and friends who have gone above and beyond to help me. I’m also so lucky to have resources - insurance, my health... the list is long. Even with all of that it’s not easy to keep up with life. We take the resources we have for granted. Thousands of people in our community, through no fault of their own, live without regular access to basics like healthy food, clothing, safe housing... again, the list is long. This impacts every aspect of life. I’m proud to participate in the LBDI to help raise awareness for these issues and funds for JLW (a group of women who get things done). Link in my profile to donate. #jlwncdoeslbdi #askmeaboutmyleague #lovewhereyoulive #jlwnc

