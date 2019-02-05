The Little Black Dress is not just a fashion statement

View this post on Instagram

Today is day☝️of #jlwncdoeslbdi ▪️ ✨ I am honored to be a part of @juniorleagueilm raising awareness about our community’s needs! ▪️ This week we will be wearing the same little black dress every day to demonstrate the hardship of poverty on so many of our citizens. ▪️ Did you know that approximately 40,000 citizens in New Hanover County live in poverty? ▪️ Not having access to basic needs increases stress in the home and can have adverse effects on a child’s cognitive development. This stress, compounded over time, can manifest into chronic health conditions. ▪️ So if you see me this week, please #askmeaboutmydress - and then join me at our cocktail party Friday at @ironcladbrewery!! ▪️ If you’re not local you can still help out with a contribution to our crowdrise fundraising page. **🎟links available in bio💲**