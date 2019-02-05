Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr welcome baby girl

(Gray News) – The Aldean household grew by one this week.
Jason Aldean announced on his Twitter account the arrival of a daughter on Monday.
“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Aldean tweeted.
“Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”
It’s been a good week for the country singer. His current single “Girl Like You” is tops on the country charts.
