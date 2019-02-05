First Alert Forecast: winter taking a little break this week...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we are tracking some fairly gentle weather trends for the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of this work week. For one: we expect above average temperatures as the polar jet stream has retreated far to the north. Also: we continue to post low daily rain chances as the system that generated a few showers this past Sunday has long since moved on. Catch your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please keep this perspective in mind:
- Average early February temperatures are upper 50s for daily highs and upper 30s for daily lows. Notice how, for most days of the week ahead, we will feel readings well above those benchmarks. Some days will be more akin to March or April!
- Rainfall in 2019 has, for the most part, kept a charmingly low profile. January finished with 2.7 inches at Wilmington - below the monthly average of 3.6 inches - and the Port City recorded a modest 0.2 inch tally this past Sunday, February 3.
- Remember, you can tailor your First Alert Forecast with the WECT Weather App. The temperatures and rain chances you see here are for the Wilmington zone. The beach and inland zones may have different values, so tap into your app and check them out!
