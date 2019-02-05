First Alert Forecast: winter taking a little break this week...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we are tracking some fairly gentle weather trends for the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of this work week. For one: we expect above average temperatures as the polar jet stream has retreated far to the north. Also: we continue to post low daily rain chances as the system that generated a few showers this past Sunday has long since moved on. Catch your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please keep this perspective in mind: