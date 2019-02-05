First Alert Forecast: spring-like through Friday, weekend cool down

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! We hope your week is off to a good start! If you are a warm weather lover, the forecast will be in your favor in the short term. As high pressure slips offshore, warm southerly flow will allow temperatures to climb well above normal through the rest of the work week. Also, enjoy plenty of dry time but watch out for seasonal allergies creeping up! As you take a look at your extended forecast below please take note of the following main points:
- Unseasonably warm temperatures... normal high temperatures for early February are in the upper 50s; lows are normally in the upper 30s. In the coming days, these numbers will be running 10 -15 degrees above normal. Seasonable temperatures will return by the weekend.
- Making a run at records?... record high temperatures for the rest of the week are: 81- Wednesday, 75- Thursday and 77- Friday. We have a good chance at tying or breaking afternoon highs Thursday and Friday.
- Patchy or dense fog... stay alert for areas of dense fog specifically in the morning as you head out and about. If you come across dense fog it is best to use your low beams instead of high beams to drive.
