COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to ‘light up’ learning

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Students in Ms. Lillie's class at Old Dock Elementary School in Whiteville hope to take their creativity to a whole new level.
They're asking for donations for a light table to help students explore a variety of subjects. The table can help with a variety of subjects-- giving students a unique hands-on experience.
"It is important because it would help all of our students with different ways of learning through all academic areas," Ms. Lillie explained. "It would also help some of our students with special needs and their need for hands-on learning experiences."
A light table can help in science lessons by allowing light to shine through a leaf, allowing students to see the veins and it's growth. It could also be used for children to practice writing their name or letters out in sand, paint or shaving cream. The ideas and uses are endless.
"Help me give my students a light table to explore all subject areas through their creativity," Ms. Lillie said.
Ms. Lillie set a goal of $736 to fund this project through Donors Choose. The national online charity purchases the items for the teachers once their projects are fully funded.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Lillie’s project, click here.
