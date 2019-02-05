Charlotte police searching for two men accused of kidnapping 2-year-old from car

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for two men they say kidnapped a 2-year-old girl from a running car while her mom was inside a gas station late Monday.
According to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the mother left the child inside a Ford Focus while she went inside a QuikTrip on South Boulevard. The kidnappers, unknown to the mother, took the car with the child still inside around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the father of the child noticed the car pull out of the gas station from a nearby location and followed the car.
The car was found abandoned near the intersection of Arrowood Road and South Boulevard. The kidnappers fled the scene on foot and have not been located.
The 2-year-old was found safe and unharmed in the car and was immediately reunited with her parents.
The mother was issued a ticket for misdemeanor child neglect for the child left unattended in the running vehicle. CMPD says leaving a vehicle unattended is illegal.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
