CFCC hosts forum on Human Trafficking and the safety of young people

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a forum on Human Trafficking and Safety of Young People on Tuesday.
The Not4$ale Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative, Community Involvement and Service-Learning Alliance, Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society, and the Honors Program at CFCC are presenting the event on Feb. 5 for high school and college students, parents, faculty, and staff. It’s called “Just Ask: Safeguarding our Children and Community from Human Trafficking.”
“We’re having this event so people recognize that this is local" Kate Santhuff, one of the event’s organizers and an instructor at CFCC tells WECT. "This is not just something that happens outside of the borders of our country and it’s also people within our country, not just people coming from outside our country so it’s really important to recognize that and we feel we have a job to do.”
The forum will discuss human trafficking at a global, national and local scale. It will also focus on how human trafficking affects people directly. Lillian Beecroft, a student at CFCC and human trafficking advocate explains why this forum is important.
“To be able to host a forum like this, to help our community especially since Wilmington, North Carolina is in the top eight cities for human trafficking" says Beecroft. “So I think it’s very important for us to combat that [human trafficking] because first and foremost I care about my community, my fellow students, my friends and just everybody that we’re able to network and connect with here in Wilmington. I want to get rid of human trafficking here so we can have a safe community and keep people out of slavery.”
Bill Woolf, executive director of Just Ask and a former detective, will be at the college to run four 75-minute forums on human trafficking. Each 75-minute time slot will transition groups of those who attend with Woolf’s presentation, which repeats four time throughout the day: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
The forum will be held at the Union Station in U-170. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the L lot, located at the corner of 2nd and Walnut Streets in downtown Wilmington.
For more information about the human trafficking forum, contact Kate Santhuff at 910-362-7323.
Thursday, Feb. 7 is Shine a Light on Slavery Day, part of the #EndIt movement. Santhuff and Beecroft encourage people to wear a red "X" to spark conversation about human trafficking.
“We have a job to do which is to help educate people about human trafficking, specifically sex trafficking, in Wilmington and labor trafficking in some of the surrounding counties" says Santhuff.
Sometimes it’s hard to know when/if someone if a victim of human trafficking, but there are some things to lookout for:
- Signs of domestic abuse: bruising, scars, etc.
- Covering their face
- Becoming withdrawn
- Not going to class/work
- Associating with a different group of people or pulling away from friends
If you or somebody you know is involved with human trafficking, you are asked to contact a local social worker, police, or call human trafficking hotline number at 1-888-373-7888.
