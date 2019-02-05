CFCC hosts forum on Human Trafficking and the safety of young people

“To be able to host a forum like this, to help our community especially since Wilmington, North Carolina is in the top eight cities for human trafficking" says Beecroft. “So I think it’s very important for us to combat that [human trafficking] because first and foremost I care about my community, my fellow students, my friends and just everybody that we’re able to network and connect with here in Wilmington. I want to get rid of human trafficking here so we can have a safe community and keep people out of slavery.”