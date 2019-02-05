Burgaw police report 30 car break-ins during three-month span

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Police in Burgaw are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in numerous vehicle break-ins.
In a news release, the Burgaw Police Department said there have been around 30 vehicle breaking and enterings in the past three months. According to the release, all of the targeted automobiles were unlocked when the incidents occurred.
"It appears that the suspect(s) are moving through neighborhoods and checking for unlocked vehicles," BPD said in the release.
Burgaw police reminds residents to lock their vehicles and remove money, purses, wallets, cell phones, GPS systems, satellite radios and other items that may attract attention from potential thieves. If you must leave property in a car or truck, place it out of view in a secure place like a glove box or a trunk.
Report any suspicious individuals to the BPD by calling 910-259-4924.
