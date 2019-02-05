Brunswick County Schools in need of substitute teachers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is looking to hire substitute teachers.
According to the school district’s Director of Communications, Daniel Seamans, there is not a shortage of substitute teachers, but the number has decreased a little and they want to make sure there is a good number of substitutes available when the need arises.
There is a Substitute Teacher Recruitment Session on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Brunswick County School Government Complex Agricultural Ext. Training Center at 25 Referendum Drive.
Requirements include an associate’s degree or at least 48 semester hours of college credit. Those interested will also need to preregister with staffing coordinator Lori Barret at lcbarrett@bcswan.net. An online substitute teacher application along with a transcript will also need to be submitted. That can be done by clicking here.
