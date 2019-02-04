Wrapped in Love: Elementary students receive new coats

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Every student at Alderman Elementary was gifted a brand new coat Monday.
Winter can be tough and many families are stilling trying to bounce back from Hurricane Florence so this coat goes a long way in helping out.
“To be able to wrap them in love, which is what our event is called today, ‘Wrapped in Love,’ and be able to tell them how important they are and how special they are and how loved they are - it’s truly a gift and a blessing for us to be here today and to support the students and the Alderman community,” said Adrienne Beatty, Senior Marketing Director of Thrifant Financial.
The coats were made possible thanks to a fundraiser that collected close to $30,000, courtesy of Operation Warmth with the folks at Thrifant Member Network, a local non-profit membership organization that provides insurance financial services.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.